Big Shoes To Fill

Pfc. Robert Ellason Barrow III, a Marine with Delta Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, poses for a photo at his squad bay on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 16, 2023. Pfc. Barrow’s completion of recruit training marks the continuation of his family’s legacy of military service; most notably that of his great uncle, Gen. Robert Hilliard Barrow, who served as the 27th Commandant of the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Ava Alegria)

