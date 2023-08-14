Chaplain’s program promotes strong marriages

Soldiers and family members build a structure using spaghetti and marshmallows during the Allied Forces North Battalion couples’ retreat in Dusseldorf, Germany. The purpose of the exercise is to improve communication and promote relationship building. (Photo by Sgt. Amber Whittsett)

