Chaplain (Capt.) Seth Dunn, Allied Forces North Battalion chaplain, goes over the agenda for the couples’ retreat Aug. 18-20 for U.S. Soldiers and their spouses in Dusseldorf, Germany. The retreat included group sessions on effective communication, relationship building, and active listening. Private sessions were also available for counseling and mentoring. (Photo by Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Craig Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2023 08:59
|Photo ID:
|7987923
|VIRIN:
|230818-A-QI808-1000
|Resolution:
|1025x769
|Size:
|661.3 KB
|Location:
|DUSSELDORF, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chaplain’s program promotes strong marriages [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Chaplain’s program promotes strong marriages
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT