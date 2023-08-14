Chaplain’s program promotes strong marriages

Chaplain (Capt.) Seth Dunn, Allied Forces North Battalion chaplain, goes over the agenda for the couples’ retreat Aug. 18-20 for U.S. Soldiers and their spouses in Dusseldorf, Germany. The retreat included group sessions on effective communication, relationship building, and active listening. Private sessions were also available for counseling and mentoring. (Photo by Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Craig Johnson)

