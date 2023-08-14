Chaplain’s program promotes strong marriages

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers and family members build a structure using spaghetti and marshmallows during...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers and family members build a structure using spaghetti and marshmallows during the Allied Forces North Battalion couples’ retreat in Dusseldorf, Germany. The purpose of the exercise is to improve communication and promote relationship building. (Photo by Sgt. Amber Whittsett) see less | View Image Page

DUSSELDORF, Germany – The Allied Forces North Battalion Unit Ministry Team hosted a couples’ retreat Aug. 18-20 for U.S. Soldiers and their spouses.



“This event was able to provide open engagement sessions covering the key topic of discussion, The Five Love Languages, and the importance of being both knowledgeable of and practicing our partner’s language,” said Sgt. Amber Whittsett, AFNorth Bn. religious affairs specialist. “In addition to the great feedback and engagement during sessions, this retreat provided a great get-away and quality time for our married Soldiers and their families.”



The retreat, led by Chaplain (Capt.) Seth Dunn, AFNorth Bn. chaplain, included group sessions on effective communication, relationship building, and active listening. Private sessions were also available for counseling and mentoring.



“These events are so important for our Army families,” said Chaplain (Lt. Col.) Craig Johnson, U.S. Army NATO chaplain. “When families are willing to invest the time and effort to improve their communication, mutual understanding, and mutual needs, it can go a long way to strengthening the love that holds families together.”



The battalion supports the NATO mission in Europe by ensuring individual readiness through training, logistics and human resources for roughly 600 U.S. Soldiers and their families assigned to NATO military units in 13 countries across northern Europe.