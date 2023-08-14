Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific Partnership 2023 Meets with La Union Governor [Image 4 of 5]

    Pacific Partnership 2023 Meets with La Union Governor

    LA UNION, PHILIPPINES

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Ensign Madison Kwok 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    LA UNION, Philippines (Aug. 23. 2023) – Royal Navy Capt. Joseph Dransfield, Pacific Partnership 2023 deputy mission commander, talks with Gov. Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David, Governor of the Province of La Union, at the La Union Provincial Capitol, Aug. 22. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Madison Kwok)

    Pacific Partnership
    Royal Navy
    Philippines
    PP23
    Pacific Partnership 2023
    multilateral cooperation

