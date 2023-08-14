LA UNION, Philippines (Aug. 23. 2023) – Gov. Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David, Governor of the Province of La Union, poses for a photo with Pacific Partnership 2023 staff at the La Union Provincial Capitol, Aug. 22. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Madison Kwok)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 07:56 Photo ID: 7987861 VIRIN: 230823-N-LB891-1022 Resolution: 4858x3203 Size: 9.31 MB Location: LA UNION, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2023 Meets with La Union Governor [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Madison Kwok, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.