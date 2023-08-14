LA UNION, Philippines (Aug. 23. 2023) – Gov. Raphaelle Veronica Ortega-David (center), Governor of the Province of La Union, meets with Royal Navy Capt. Joseph Dransfield, Pacific Partnership 2023 deputy mission commander, and U.S. Army Capt. Sarah Weibel at the La Union Provincial Capitol, Aug. 22. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Madison Kwok)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Date Posted: 08.24.2023 07:57 Photo ID: 7987862 VIRIN: 230823-N-LB891-1014 Resolution: 5485x3586 Size: 12.99 MB Location: LA UNION, PH Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Pacific Partnership 2023 Meets with La Union Governor [Image 5 of 5], by ENS Madison Kwok, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.