Sister City Delegates Tour Misawa Air Base

Delegates from Wenatchee Valley, Washington receive a brief from U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, about the role of the F-16 Fighting Falcon during their tour of Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 23, 2023. Delegates from Wenatchee visit Misawa City annually, highlighting the legacy of community relations initiated by the historic Miss Veedol flight in 1931, the first non-stop flight across the Pacific Ocean starting at Sabishiro Beach, Misawa and landing in East Wenatchee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

Date Taken: 08.23.2023 Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP