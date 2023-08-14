Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sister City Delegates Tour Misawa Air Base [Image 5 of 6]

    Sister City Delegates Tour Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Delegates from Wenatchee Valley, Washington receive a brief from U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, about the role of the F-16 Fighting Falcon during their tour of Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 23, 2023. Delegates from Wenatchee visit Misawa City annually, highlighting the legacy of community relations initiated by the historic Miss Veedol flight in 1931, the first non-stop flight across the Pacific Ocean starting at Sabishiro Beach, Misawa and landing in East Wenatchee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 03:36
    Photo ID: 7987738
    VIRIN: 230823-F-EP621-1191
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.35 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sister City Delegates Tour Misawa Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sister City Delegates Tour Misawa Air Base
    Sister City Delegates Tour Misawa Air Base
    Sister City Delegates Tour Misawa Air Base
    Sister City Delegates Tour Misawa Air Base
    Sister City Delegates Tour Misawa Air Base
    Sister City Delegates Tour Misawa Air Base

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Community Building
    Sister Cities
    Team Misawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT