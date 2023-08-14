Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sister City Delegates Tour Misawa Air Base [Image 2 of 6]

    Sister City Delegates Tour Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, gives a presentation to a group of delegates from Wetatchee Valley, Washington at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 23, 2023. The partnership between Wenatchee and Misawa City, Japan dates back to 1931 when the first transpacific flight took off from Sabishiro Beach, Misawa and landed in East Wenatchee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.24.2023 03:36
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    This work, Sister City Delegates Tour Misawa Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Patrick Boyle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Community Building
    Sister Cities
    Team Misawa

