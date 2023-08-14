Sister City Delegates Tour Misawa Air Base

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Richard, 35th Fighter Wing commander, gives a presentation to a group of delegates from Wetatchee Valley, Washington at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 23, 2023. The partnership between Wenatchee and Misawa City, Japan dates back to 1931 when the first transpacific flight took off from Sabishiro Beach, Misawa and landed in East Wenatchee. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick Boyle)

