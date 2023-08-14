A tour of the MQ-9

U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Dennis from the 11th Attack Squadron educates U.S. Marines stationed at Marine Base Camp Pendleton about the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft at Marine Base Camp Pendleton, Aug. 22, 2023. The Marines were learning about the MQ-9 to better understand how the Air Forces uses the MQ-9 and its functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi)
