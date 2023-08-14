Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A tour of the MQ-9 [Image 3 of 3]

    A tour of the MQ-9

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Joseph Dennis from the 11th Attack Squadron educates U.S. Marines stationed at Marine Base Camp Pendleton about the MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft at Marine Base Camp Pendleton, Aug. 22, 2023. The Marines were learning about the MQ-9 to better understand how the Air Forces uses the MQ-9 and its functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi)

