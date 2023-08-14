An MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft lands at Marine Base Camp Pendleton on Aug. 22, 2023. This was the first time an MQ-9 landed at Marine Base Camp Pendleton during the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise Agile Hunter which increased joint interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.22.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 19:04 Photo ID: 7986925 VIRIN: 230822-F-YY907-1121 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 713.9 KB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MQ-9 Lands at Marine Base Camp Pendleton for the first time [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Victoria Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.