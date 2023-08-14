Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MQ-9 Lands at Marine Base Camp Pendleton for the first time [Image 1 of 3]

    MQ-9 Lands at Marine Base Camp Pendleton for the first time

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi 

    432nd Wing Public Affairs   

    Two U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 432nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron put chalks on an MQ-9 Reaper remotely piloted aircraft after it landed at Marine Base Camp Pendleton, Aug. 22, 2023. This was the first time an MQ-9 landed at Marine Base Camp Pendleton during the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) exercise Agile Hunter which increased joint interoperability between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Marine Corps. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Victoria Nuzzi)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    #CampPendleton #MQ9 #Marines #AirForce

