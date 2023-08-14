Maine guardsmen join NH, RI for regional domestic response training

A search and extraction team conducts a debriefing with an instructor following their casualty search.



Approximately 180 soldiers and airmen from Maine, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire came together at Joint Base Cap Cod, Massachusetts, Aug. 12-18 for an external evaluation of the New England CERFP, a regional National Guard response team designed to assist first responders during various large-scale emergencies.

