Maine guardsmen join NH, RI for regional domestic response training

Brig. Gen. Dean Preston, commander of the Maine Army National Guard, presents a command coin to Chief Warrant Officer 3 Eric Martins for outstanding performance during the CERFP exercise.



Approximately 180 soldiers and airmen from Maine, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire came together at Joint Base Cap Cod, Massachusetts, Aug. 12-18 for an external evaluation of the New England CERFP, a regional National Guard response team designed to assist first responders during various large-scale emergencies.

