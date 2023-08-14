Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maine guardsmen join NH, RI for regional domestic response training

    Maine guardsmen join NH, RI for regional domestic response training

    JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Maj. Carl Lamb 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Maine National Guard

    Capt. Corey Jones of Maine's 521st Troop Command, acts as a battle captain in the command operations center, leading a commander's update brief.

    Approximately 180 soldiers and airmen from Maine, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire came together at Joint Base Cap Cod, Massachusetts, Aug. 12-18 for an external evaluation of the New England CERFP, a regional National Guard response team designed to assist first responders during various large-scale emergencies.

    CERFP
    CBRN
    National Guard
    Maine Army National Guard
    Maine Air National Guard
    Maine National Guard

