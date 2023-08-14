Capt. Corey Jones of Maine's 521st Troop Command, acts as a battle captain in the command operations center, leading a commander's update brief.
Approximately 180 soldiers and airmen from Maine, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire came together at Joint Base Cap Cod, Massachusetts, Aug. 12-18 for an external evaluation of the New England CERFP, a regional National Guard response team designed to assist first responders during various large-scale emergencies.
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 16:27
|Photo ID:
|7986670
|VIRIN:
|230816-Z-DY035-1011
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|2.97 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CAPE COD, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Maine guardsmen join NH, RI for regional domestic response training [Image 12 of 12], by MAJ Carl Lamb, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
