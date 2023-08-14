Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    88th Blood Donor Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 4 of 5]

    88th Blood Donor Center Ribbon Cutting

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2023

    Photo by Kenneth Stiles 

    88th Medical Group

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Bruce Reno, 88th Medical Support Squadron senior enlisted leader, signs in to donate blood after the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Blood Donor Center’s new location at Wright-Patterson Medical Center, Aug. 21, 2023. Its relocation to the ground floor offers a larger area for blood drives and additional convenience for those on base who want to donate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth J. Stiles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 14:30
    Photo ID: 7986489
    VIRIN: 230821-F-MA885-1004
    Resolution: 3936x2216
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON, OH, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th Blood Donor Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth Stiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    88th Blood Donor Center Ribbon Cutting
    88th Blood Donor Center Ribbon Cutting
    88th Blood Donor Center Ribbon Cutting
    88th Blood Donor Center Ribbon Cutting
    88th Blood Donor Center Ribbon Cutting

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ribbon cutting
    Blood Donor
    WPAFB
    DHA
    88th MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT