(From left) U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Dennison, 88th Medical Group deputy commander; Staff Sgt. Michael Brady, Blood Donor Center NCO in charge; and Dusty Dragoo-Johnson, Blood Donor Center program manager, prepare to cut the ribbon at the opening of the new location in Wright-Patterson Medical Center, Aug. 21, 2023. Its relocation to the ground floor offers a larger area for blood drives and additional convenience for those on base who want to donate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth J. Stiles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 14:30 Photo ID: 7986488 VIRIN: 230821-F-MA885-1003 Resolution: 3936x2216 Size: 1.12 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON, OH, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 88th Blood Donor Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth Stiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.