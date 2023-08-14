U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Dennison (left), 88th Medical Group deputy commander, delivers remarks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Blood Donor Center at Wright-Patterson Medical Center, Aug. 21,2023. Its relocation to the ground floor offers a larger area for blood drives and additional convenience for those on base who want to donate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth J. Stiles)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 14:30 Photo ID: 7986487 VIRIN: 230821-F-MA885-1002 Resolution: 3936x2216 Size: 1.07 MB Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON, OH, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 88th Blood Donor Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth Stiles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.