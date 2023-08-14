U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Dennison (left), 88th Medical Group deputy commander, delivers remarks during the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Blood Donor Center at Wright-Patterson Medical Center, Aug. 21,2023. Its relocation to the ground floor offers a larger area for blood drives and additional convenience for those on base who want to donate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth J. Stiles)
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 14:30
|Photo ID:
|7986487
|VIRIN:
|230821-F-MA885-1002
|Resolution:
|3936x2216
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON, OH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 88th Blood Donor Center Ribbon Cutting [Image 5 of 5], by Kenneth Stiles, identified by DVIDS
