NMCB 11 and 526th Engineer Company

U.S. Navy Builder 2nd Class Shamus Shoaf, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11, guides an excavator controlled by a U.S. Army Soldier assigned to the 526th Engineer Company, 92nd Engineer Battalion, 20th Engineer Brigade out of Fort Stewart, Ga. during an expeditionary construction exercise in the Port of Gulfport, Miss., August 9, 2023. NMCB 11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Ms. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Reannon Capuria)
|08.09.2023
|08.23.2023 14:12
|7986436
|230809-N-RU157-1019
|5629x4021
|2.31 MB
|GULFPORT, MS, US
|3
|2
