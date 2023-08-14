U.S. Navy Builder 2nd Class Parker Goodwin, assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 hammers nails to construct a hardened sentry post during an expeditionary construction exercise in the Port of Gulfport, Miss., August 9, 2023. NMCB 11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Ms. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Reannon Capuria)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.09.2023 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 14:12 Photo ID: 7986435 VIRIN: 230809-N-RU157-1018 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 2.19 MB Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMCB 11 Waterfront Construction [Image 8 of 8], by Reannon Capuria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.