    NMCB 11 Waterfront Construction [Image 6 of 8]

    NMCB 11 Waterfront Construction

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Photo by Reannon Capuria 

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 11

    U.S. Navy Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 11 construct a hardened sentry post during an expeditionary construction exercise in the Port of Gulfport, Miss., August 9, 2023. NMCB 11, assigned to Naval Construction Group TWO, is homeported in Gulfport, Ms. as part of the Naval Construction Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Reannon Capuria)

