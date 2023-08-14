Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Flies to MCAS Yuma to Support RUT [Image 5 of 6]

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Flies to MCAS Yuma to Support RUT

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marine Corps pilots and aircrew assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, pose for a photo before flying to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, in support of Realistic Urban Training exercise, Aug. 15, 2023. RUT is a shore-based, MEU-level exercise that provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 12:59
    Photo ID: 7986283
    VIRIN: 230815-M-NI401-1256
    Resolution: 7054x4705
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Flies to MCAS Yuma to Support RUT [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    15th MEU
    ACE
    HMLA-369
    RUT
    VMM-165

