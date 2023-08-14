U.S. Marine Corps pilots and aircrew assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, pose for a photo before flying to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, in support of Realistic Urban Training exercise, Aug. 15, 2023. RUT is a shore-based, MEU-level exercise that provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 12:59
|Photo ID:
|7986283
|VIRIN:
|230815-M-NI401-1256
|Resolution:
|7054x4705
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Flies to MCAS Yuma to Support RUT [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT