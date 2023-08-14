VMM-165 (Rein.) Flies to MCAS Yuma to Support RUT

U.S. Marine Corps pilots and aircrew assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, pose for a photo before flying to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, in support of Realistic Urban Training exercise, Aug. 15, 2023. RUT is a shore-based, MEU-level exercise that provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

