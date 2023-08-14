VMM-165 (Rein.) Flies to MCAS Yuma to Support RUT

U.S. Marine Corps AH-1Z Viper aircraft attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fly in formation while transiting to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, in support of Realistic Urban Training exercise, Aug. 15, 2023. RUT is a shore-based, MEU-level exercise that provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)

