U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom aircraft attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, transit to Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, in support of Realistic Urban Training exercise, Aug. 15, 2023. RUT is a shore-based, MEU-level exercise that provides an opportunity to train and execute operations as a Marine Air-Ground Task Force in urban environments. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Garrett Kiger)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 12:59
|Photo ID:
|7986282
|VIRIN:
|230815-M-NI401-1319
|Resolution:
|7174x4785
|Size:
|3.95 MB
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION YUMA, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Flies to MCAS Yuma to Support RUT [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Garrett Kiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT