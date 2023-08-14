Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Suicide Prevention Month Calendar of Activities [Image 1 of 2]

    Suicide Prevention Month Calendar of Activities

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, GERMANY

    08.23.2023

    Photo by Chris Maestas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    In observance of Suicide Prevention Month, the U.S. Army Garrison-Rheinland Pfalz Army Substance Abuse Program has formed a Coalition Empowered Community Team which has organized a series of impactful events aimed at raising awareness and fostering dialogue around suicide prevention. The month-long initiative will run from September 1 to September 28, 2023.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 05:57
    Photo ID: 7985621
    VIRIN: 230823-D-CX358-4514
    Resolution: 844x953
    Size: 263.37 KB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE 
    Hometown: KAISERSLAUTERN, RP, DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Suicide Prevention Month Calendar of Activities [Image 2 of 2], by Chris Maestas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Suicide Prevention Month Calendar of Activities
    Prevention Plays

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz Army Community Service presents month-long events for Suicide Prevention Month

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM-E
    USAG-RP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT