Suicide Prevention Month Calendar of Activities

In observance of Suicide Prevention Month, the U.S. Army Garrison-Rheinland Pfalz Army Substance Abuse Program has formed a Coalition Empowered Community Team which has organized a series of impactful events aimed at raising awareness and fostering dialogue around suicide prevention. The month-long initiative will run from September 1 to September 28, 2023.

