The USAG-RP Army Substance Abuse Program has offered prevention plays in the past to raise awareness and foster dialogue. The most recent Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention play was offered on Nov. 3, 2022, at Tiger Theater in Sembach. In observance of Suicide Prevention Month, ASAP has organized a series of month-long initiatives that will run from September 1 to September 28, 2023.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.03.2022 Date Posted: 08.23.2023 05:57 Photo ID: 7985622 VIRIN: 221103-D-CX358-4636 Resolution: 1557x934 Size: 285.64 KB Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Prevention Plays [Image 2 of 2], by Chris Maestas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.