    Prevention Plays [Image 2 of 2]

    Prevention Plays

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    11.03.2022

    Photo by Chris Maestas 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    The USAG-RP Army Substance Abuse Program has offered prevention plays in the past to raise awareness and foster dialogue. The most recent Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention play was offered on Nov. 3, 2022, at Tiger Theater in Sembach. In observance of Suicide Prevention Month, ASAP has organized a series of month-long initiatives that will run from September 1 to September 28, 2023.

    Suicide Prevention Month Calendar of Activities
    Prevention Plays

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz Army Community Service presents month-long events for Suicide Prevention Month

    IMCOM-E
    USAG-RP

