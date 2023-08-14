U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland Pfalz Army Substance Abuse Program presents month-long events for Suicide Prevention Month

Photo By Chris Maestas | In observance of Suicide Prevention Month, the U.S. Army Garrison-Rheinland Pfalz Army...... read more read more Photo By Chris Maestas | In observance of Suicide Prevention Month, the U.S. Army Garrison-Rheinland Pfalz Army Substance Abuse Program has formed a Coalition Empowered Community Team which has organized a series of impactful events aimed at raising awareness and fostering dialogue around suicide prevention. The month-long initiative will run from September 1 to September 28, 2023. see less | View Image Page

RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY – In observance of Suicide Prevention Month, the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz (USAG-RP) Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) has formed a Coalition Empowered Community Team (CECT), which has organized a series of impactful events aimed at raising awareness and fostering dialogue around suicide prevention. The month-long initiative will run from September 1 to September 28, 2023.



As part of these efforts, the community is invited to attend four powerful suicide prevention plays entitled "Second Chance." The play is being offered at multiple times and locations to ensure maximum participation:



• September 6 at the Sembach Tiger Theater – 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

• September 7 at the Ramstein Officers Club - 9:30 a.m. and 3:00 p.m.

• September 15 at the Heaton Auditorium, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center – 1:30 p.m.

• September 25 and 27 at the Baumholder Wagon Wheel Theater – 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.



These performances allow attendees to choose a convenient slot to participate and ensure ample opportunities for members of the community to attend and engage in the conversation surrounding suicide prevention. The plays are performed by both Soldiers and Airmen and are designed to spark meaningful discussions about mental health, suicide prevention, and the importance of seeking help when needed.



By leveraging the power of storytelling and theater, the Army Substance Abuse Program aims to create an environment where attendees can connect, share experiences, and learn valuable strategies for supporting one another during challenging times.



The events are open to all community members, including service members, their families, civilian personnel, and anyone interested in promoting mental health awareness and suicide prevention.



"We believe in the power of unity and open conversation. During this Suicide Prevention Month, we're coming together as a community to shed light on the critical importance of mental health awareness and suicide prevention,” said USAG-RP Garrison Commander Reid Furman. “Our commitment is unwavering – we stand side by side, fostering a safe environment where every individual is valued, and seeking help is a sign of strength."



For additional information about these events or other resources related to mental health and suicide prevention, or the calendar of events, please contact the U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz Army Substance Abuse Program at 541-1524.