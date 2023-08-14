New teen center opens for Pathfinder youth

Leadership from the 501st Combat Support Wing stand inside the teen center at RAF Alconbury, England, Aug. 18, 2023. The 423d Force Support Squadron opened a new teen center to provide children on base a place to interact after school.The teen center was reestablished to provide youth on base an additional outlet for social interaction and entertainment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

