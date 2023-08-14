New teen center opens for Pathfinder youth

U.S. Air Force Col. Valarie Long, 423d Air Base Group commander cuts a ribbon at RAF Alconbury, England, Aug. 18, 2023. The ribbon cutting signified the opening of the new teen center. The teen center was reestablished to provide youth on base an additional outlet for social interaction and entertainment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

