Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New teen center opens for Pathfinder youth [Image 4 of 8]

    New teen center opens for Pathfinder youth

    RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.18.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the 501st Combat Support Wing plays a video game at RAF Alconbury, England, Aug. 18, 2023. The 423d Force Support Squadron opened a new teen center to provide children on base a place to interact after school. The teen center was reestablished to provide youth on base an additional outlet for social interaction and entertainment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Eugene Oliver)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2023
    Date Posted: 08.23.2023 06:00
    Photo ID: 7985593
    VIRIN: 230818-F-VS137-1015
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: RAF ALCONBURY, CAM, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New teen center opens for Pathfinder youth [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Eugene Oliver, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    New teen center opens for Pathfinder youth
    New teen center opens for Pathfinder youth
    New teen center opens for Pathfinder youth
    New teen center opens for Pathfinder youth
    New teen center opens for Pathfinder youth
    New teen center opens for Pathfinder youth
    New teen center opens for Pathfinder youth
    New teen center opens for Pathfinder youth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    England
    U.S. Air Force
    Ribbon Cutting
    RAF Alconbury
    Teen Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT