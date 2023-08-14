73 ISRS Detachment 2 Assumption of Command takes place at Osan AB

U.S. Space Force Maj. Calvin Singh, 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron, Detachment 2 commander, renders his first salute to his detachment during an assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 23, 2023. The 73rd ISRS employs a variety of sensors across the globe operated by ISR professionals, enabling the Space Force to gain and maintain space superiority. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)
