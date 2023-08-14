73 ISRS Detachment 2 Assumption of Command takes place at Osan AB

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Christopher Seidler, 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron commander, presents the guidon to Maj. Calvin Singh, 73rd ISRS, Detachment 2 incoming commander, during an assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 23, 2023. The 73rd ISRS is based out of Wright Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio and has geographically separated units across the world to execute global objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

