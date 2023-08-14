Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    73 ISRS Detachment 2 Assumption of Command takes place at Osan AB

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Christopher Seidler, 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron commander, delivers a speech during an assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 23, 2023. During the ceremony, Maj. Calvin Singh took command of the 73rd ISRS, Detachment 2 to execute the mission in the U.S. Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

    This work, 73 ISRS Detachment 2 Assumption of Command takes place at Osan AB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #assumptionofcommand #SpaceForce #USSFK

