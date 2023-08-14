U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Christopher Seidler, 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron commander, delivers a speech during an assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 23, 2023. During the ceremony, Maj. Calvin Singh took command of the 73rd ISRS, Detachment 2 to execute the mission in the U.S. Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2023 03:08
|Photo ID:
|7985512
|VIRIN:
|230823-F-IC495-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|15.69 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 73 ISRS Detachment 2 Assumption of Command takes place at Osan AB [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT