73 ISRS Detachment 2 Assumption of Command takes place at Osan AB

U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Christopher Seidler, 73rd Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Squadron commander, delivers a speech during an assumption of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug. 23, 2023. During the ceremony, Maj. Calvin Singh took command of the 73rd ISRS, Detachment 2 to execute the mission in the U.S. Indo-Pacific theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Aaron Edwards)

