    DPAA conducts Chain of Custody Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    DPAA conducts Chain of Custody Ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Forensic Photographer, carries the remains of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Alvin Branch during a Chain of Custody ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 22, 2023. Identified on June 9, 1993, Branch was a 47th Tactical Fighter Squadron pilot killed in action during the Vietnam War. His remains were transferred to Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 21:42
    Photo ID: 7985329
    VIRIN: 230822-F-FZ485-1049
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 4.89 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DPAA conducts Chain of Custody Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DoD
    Vietnam War
    Chain of Custody
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

