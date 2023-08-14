Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DPAA conducts Chain of Custody Ceremony [Image 2 of 6]

    DPAA conducts Chain of Custody Ceremony

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales 

    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Crystal Glaster, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations (AFMAO) Deputy commander, signs for the transfer of remains before a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Chain of Custody ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 22, 2023. The Chain of Custody ceremony transferred the remains of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Alvin Branch, a 47th Tactical Fighter Squadron pilot killed in action during the Vietnam War, to Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Branch was identified on June 9, 1993. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 21:42
    Photo ID: 7985327
    VIRIN: 230822-F-FZ485-1008
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: HI, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    DoD
    Vietnam War
    Chain of Custody
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

