DPAA conducts Chain of Custody Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Crystal Glaster, Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations (AFMAO) Deputy commander, signs for the transfer of remains before a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Chain of Custody ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 22, 2023. The Chain of Custody ceremony transferred the remains of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Alvin Branch, a 47th Tactical Fighter Squadron pilot killed in action during the Vietnam War, to Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. Branch was identified on June 9, 1993. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

