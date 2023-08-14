DPAA conducts Chain of Custody Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jonathan McElderry, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) Forensic Photographer, carries the remains of U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Alvin Branch during a Chain of Custody ceremony at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, August 22, 2023. Identified on June 9, 1993, Branch was a 47th Tactical Fighter Squadron pilot killed in action during the Vietnam War. His remains were transferred to Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Blake Gonzales)

