Expeditionary Center command chief visits JB Charleston

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command chief, speaks with Airmen during their First Term Airman Course at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 17, 2023. Freeman answered questions and advised Airmen on reaching their Air Force goals. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

