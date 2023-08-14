Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Expeditionary Center command chief visits JB Charleston [Image 1 of 3]

    Expeditionary Center command chief visits JB Charleston

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command chief, spoke with 628th Medical Group Airmen at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 17, 2023. Airmen explained new technology used to help with mental health and suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 19:03
    Photo ID: 7985181
    VIRIN: 230817-F-CG010-1139
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 5.57 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Expeditionary Center command chief visits JB Charleston [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Expeditionary Center command chief visits JB Charleston
    Expeditionary Center command chief visits JB Charleston
    Expeditionary Center command chief visits JB Charleston

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center
    Joint Base Charleston

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT