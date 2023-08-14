U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command chief, spoke with 628th Medical Group Airmen at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 17, 2023. Airmen explained new technology used to help with mental health and suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.22.2023 19:03
|Photo ID:
|7985181
|VIRIN:
|230817-F-CG010-1139
|Resolution:
|3600x2400
|Size:
|5.57 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Expeditionary Center command chief visits JB Charleston [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
