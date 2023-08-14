U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command chief, spoke with 628th Medical Group Airmen at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 17, 2023. Airmen explained new technology used to help with mental health and suicide prevention. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.17.2023 Date Posted: 08.22.2023 19:03 Photo ID: 7985181 VIRIN: 230817-F-CG010-1139 Resolution: 3600x2400 Size: 5.57 MB Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Expeditionary Center command chief visits JB Charleston [Image 3 of 3], by A1C Carl Good, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.