Expeditionary Center command chief visits JB Charleston

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, U.S. Air Force Expeditionary Center command chief, spoke with senior non-commissioned officers during a professional development seminar at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Aug. 17, 2023. Throughout his visitFreeman dedicated time to speaking with Airmen about leadership in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Carl Good)

