Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. James Kwok

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Kwok, the noncommissioned officer in charge of quality assurance assigned to the 36th Contracting Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Fast, commander of the 36th Wing, and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Dennis Flanagan, the senior enlisted leader of the 36th Contingency Response Group, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 16, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

