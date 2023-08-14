Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. James Kwok

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam – U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Kwok, the noncommissioned officer in charge of quality assurance assigned to the 36th Contracting Squadron, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 16, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As the NCOIC of quality assurance, Kwok manages the Contracting Officer Representative program and Contractor Performance Assessment Rating system for contracts across Andersen AFB. He monitors, updates and briefs the squadron commander on the training status of the unit, providing monthly squadron trainings and contingency contracting officer readiness training. Kwok acts as the unit’s system administrator, providing access to the contracting systems, troubleshooting and providing reports of the health of the contracting workload. Additionally, he leads the self-inspection program, conducting data analysis and a proactive approach to identify and reduce unit trends, resulting in enhanced operational efficiency and adherence to high standards.



“The Air Force has taught me a lot and given me the direction I needed,” said Kwok.



Kwok identified a critical two-year unit training manager program shortfall, tracked 175 tasks and skillfully enhanced the capabilities of 45 personnel through highly effective unit and contingency contracting officer trainings. Furthermore, he played a crucial role in the successful training of eight newly hired civilians in contracting. Kwok identified inefficiencies in the Contracting Officer Representative program and ensured compliance of Federal Acquisition Regulation requirements and pursued the proper tracking on 42 CORs on Andersen AFB. Finally, Kwok organized a badminton tournament for 32 members, as well as set up a rock-climbing gym, totaling more than 200 volunteer hours.



“My favorite part of my job is that there is an endless amount to learn,” said Kwok. “There’s always that challenge of learning more.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Kwok!

