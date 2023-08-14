Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. James Kwok [Image 2 of 4]

    Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. James Kwok

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Kwok, the noncommissioned officer in charge of quality assurance assigned to the 36th Contracting Squadron, signs the Linebacker of the Week jersey at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 16, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

    This work, Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. James Kwok [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Emily Saxton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

