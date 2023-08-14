Linebacker of the Week: Staff Sgt. James Kwok

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Kwok, the noncommissioned officer in charge of quality assurance assigned to the 36th Contracting Squadron, signs the Linebacker of the Week jersey at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, Aug. 16, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Saxton)

