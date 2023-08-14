Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USMEPCOM wins the Agency of the Year Award at the 2023 Chicago Federal Executive Board (FEB) Employee of the Year Awards [Image 2 of 2]

    USMEPCOM wins the Agency of the Year Award at the 2023 Chicago Federal Executive Board (FEB) Employee of the Year Awards

    NORTH CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2023

    Photo by Amy Gregorski 

    U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command

    Dr. Katie Helland, director of Military Accession Policy, presents Chicago Federal Executive Board's Agency of the Year trophy to Col. Megan Stallings, USMEPCOM commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Yveline Symonette, USMEPCOM senior enlisted advisor.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 14:26
    Photo ID: 7984658
    VIRIN: 230817-D-XU298-1009
    Resolution: 4319x2861
    Size: 3.11 MB
    Location: NORTH CHICAGO, IL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USMEPCOM wins the Agency of the Year Award at the 2023 Chicago Federal Executive Board (FEB) Employee of the Year Awards [Image 2 of 2], by Amy Gregorski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USMEPCOM wins the Agency of the Year Award at the 2023 Chicago Federal Executive Board (FEB) Employee of the Year Awards
    USMEPCOM wins the Agency of the Year Award at the 2023 Chicago Federal Executive Board (FEB) Employee of the Year Awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USMEPCOM wins the Agency of the Year Award at the 2023 Chicago Federal Executive Board (FEB) Employee of the Year Awards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Federal Executive Board
    Annual Awards
    USMEPCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT