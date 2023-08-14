USMEPCOM wins Agency of the Year Award at the 2023 Chicago Federal Executive Board Employee of the Year Awards

USMEPCOM won the Agency of the Year Award at the 2023 Chicago Federal Executive Board (FEB) Employee of the Year Awards ceremony June 29.



The FEB Agency of the Year award recognizes one agency for achieving an outstanding level of success in the implementation of federal initiatives to provide public service to citizens in their community. The Chicago FEB represents 43 agencies, 178 organizations and 50,000 employees.



During a town hall August 17, Dr. Katie Helland, director of Military Accession Policy, congratulated USMEPCOM on receiving the Chicago FEB’s 2023 Agency of the Year award for its deployment and implementation of MHS GENESIS and presented the trophy to Army Col. Megan Stallings, USMEPCOM commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Yveline Symonette, USMEPCOM senior enlisted advisor.



“This is the first time MEPCOM as an agency has won the Agency of the Year award. This is a huge accomplishment,” said Helland. “This year, it was given to USMEPCOM for achieving outstanding success with the deployment of MHS GENESIS, which was a Congress-directed initiative.”

The adoption of MHS GENESIS was a whole-of-command achievement and a strategic step toward transforming and digitally modernizing applicant processing.



“MHS GENESIS truly has transformed the accessions enterprise and how we process applicants into the military service. Thank you all for your efforts and leading us up to and the deployment of MHS GENESIS as well as your steadfast continuous focus on helping us normalize the way ahead,” said Helland.

