    7th Air Force and ROK Air Force fighters conduct combined live-fire training [Image 5 of 5]

    7th Air Force and ROK Air Force fighters conduct combined live-fire training

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    7th Air Force

    U.S. Seventh Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft joined Republic of Korea F-35A stealth fighters to conduct combined flight operations July 28, 2023, employing munitions at a live-fire training area off the west coast of the ROK. These types of events demonstrate the ROK and U.S. Air Forces’ continued interoperability and showcase their ability to provide commanders rapid and flexible response options if required. The U.S. remains committed to peace and prosperity through the region to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific and its ironclad commitment to the defense of the ROK. (ROK Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kwan-Young Hong)

