7th Air Force and ROK Air Force fighters conduct combined live-fire training

Photo By Master Sgt. Eric Burks | U.S. Seventh Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft joined Republic of Korea F-35A stealth fighters to conduct combined flight operations July 28, 2023, employing munitions at a live-fire training area off the west coast of the ROK. These types of events demonstrate the ROK and U.S. Air Forces' continued interoperability and showcase their ability to provide commanders rapid and flexible response options if required. The U.S. remains committed to peace and prosperity through the region to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific and its ironclad commitment to the defense of the ROK. (ROK Air Force photo by Senior Master Sgt. Kwan-Young Hong)

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The United States Seventh Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force conducted a combined live-fire training event off the west coast of the ROK July 28, 2023.



In the latest U.S.-ROK combined air training event, U.S. Air Force F-16 fighters joined ROKAF F-35A stealth fighters and F-16 fighters to conduct combined flight operations, employing munitions at a live-fire training area off the west coast of the ROK.



These types of events demonstrate the ROK and U.S. Air Forces’ continued interoperability and showcases our ability to provide Commanders rapid and flexible response options if required. Routine training events, especially live-fire exercises like this, are essential to maintaining our combined readiness. Today’s display of Airpower further strengthens the combined defense capability and serves as a deterrence in the defense of the Korean Peninsula.



The U.S. remains committed to peace and prosperity through the region to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific and its ironclad commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea.