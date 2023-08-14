Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    7th Air Force and ROK Air Force fighters conduct combined live-fire training

    7th Air Force and ROK Air Force fighters conduct combined live-fire training

    Photo By Master Sgt. Eric Burks | U.S. Seventh Air Force F-16 fighter aircraft joined Republic of Korea F-35A stealth...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2023

    Story by Master Sgt. Eric Burks 

    7th Air Force

    OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The United States Seventh Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force conducted a combined live-fire training event off the west coast of the ROK July 28, 2023.

    In the latest U.S.-ROK combined air training event, U.S. Air Force F-16 fighters joined ROKAF F-35A stealth fighters and F-16 fighters to conduct combined flight operations, employing munitions at a live-fire training area off the west coast of the ROK.

    These types of events demonstrate the ROK and U.S. Air Forces’ continued interoperability and showcases our ability to provide Commanders rapid and flexible response options if required. Routine training events, especially live-fire exercises like this, are essential to maintaining our combined readiness. Today’s display of Airpower further strengthens the combined defense capability and serves as a deterrence in the defense of the Korean Peninsula.

    The U.S. remains committed to peace and prosperity through the region to secure a free and open Indo-Pacific and its ironclad commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 08.22.2023 10:59
    Story ID: 451876
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 7th Air Force and ROK Air Force fighters conduct combined live-fire training, by MSgt Eric Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    7th Air Force and ROK Air Force fighters conduct combined live-fire training
    7th Air Force and ROK Air Force fighters conduct combined live-fire training
    7th Air Force and ROK Air Force fighters conduct combined live-fire training
    7th Air Force and ROK Air Force fighters conduct combined live-fire training
    7th Air Force and ROK Air Force fighters conduct combined live-fire training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    F-35
    ROK
    Republic of Korea
    7th Air Force
    combined air training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT