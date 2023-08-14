Approximately 18,000 pounds of donated salmon is stored and transported by personnel from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak and offloaded in Fairbanks, Alaska, to be further distributed to the surrounding communities in Alaska, Aug. 16, 2023. The salmon was carried in a C-130 Hercules aircraft and was donated through the SeaShare program. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2023 Date Posted: 08.21.2023 22:37 Photo ID: 7983480 VIRIN: 230816-G-G0117-1003 Resolution: 768x1024 Size: 133.75 KB Location: KODIAK, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Coast Guard distributes fish to Alaskan communities [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.