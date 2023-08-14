Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard distributes fish to Alaskan communities [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard distributes fish to Alaskan communities

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Personnel from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak work with the SeaShare program to offload approximately 18,000 pounds of donated salmon in Fairbanks, Alaska, to be further distributed to the surrounding communities in Alaska, Aug. 16, 2023. The salmon was carried in a C-130 Hercules aircraft and offloaded at Fairbanks International Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2023
    Location: KODIAK, AK, US 
    Coast Guard
    Community Relations
    District 17
    Coast Guard Alaska
    SeaShare

