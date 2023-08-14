U.S. Coast Guard distributes fish to Alaskan communities

Personnel from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak work with the SeaShare program to offload approximately 18,000 pounds of donated salmon in Fairbanks, Alaska, to be further distributed to the surrounding communities in Alaska, Aug. 16, 2023. The salmon was carried in a C-130 Hercules aircraft and offloaded at Fairbanks International Airport. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

