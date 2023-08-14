Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard distributes fish to Alaskan communities [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. Coast Guard distributes fish to Alaskan communities

    KODIAK, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Shannon Kearney 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17

    Lt. Cmdr. Ian Sankey, co-pilot for the U.S. Coast Guard C-130 Hercules aircraft at Air Station Kodiak, helps deliver approximately 18,000 pounds of salmon to Fairbanks International Airport, Aug. 16, 2023, for further distribution to the surrounding Alaskan communities. The Coast Guard worked with the SeaShare program to distribute the fish to several Alaskan communities throughout the state. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    This work, U.S. Coast Guard distributes fish to Alaskan communities, by PO1 Shannon Kearney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Community Relations
    District 17
    Coast Guard Alaska
    SeaShare

